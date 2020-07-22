Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in the Atlantic Ocean

MIAMI (AP) – The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Gonzalo has formed the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. This sets a record for the earliest named seventh tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. Forecasters say Gonzalo was about 1,250 miles east of the Southern Windward Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, moving west-northwest at 12 mph. Gonzalo remained far offshore Wednesday, on a path that could eventually take the storm into the lower Caribbean Sea by this weekend. The storm’s early strengthening breaks a record set by Tropical Storm Gert, which formed on July 24, 2005.
LATEST STORIES
- Florida mother of 3 shot, killed while home with kids, police say
- Catholic Schools of Pensacola announces delay in upcoming school year
- Second stimulus checks: GOP disagreement could delay direct payments
- Community comes together to give massive tip to servers around the RGV #VenmoChallenge
- NFL, players association agree to drop all preseason games for the 2020 season