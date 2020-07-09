Tropical Storm Fay forms off the Carolina Coast, Likely to impact the Northeast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- We have our sixth named tropical cyclone of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season. Tropical Storm Fay has formed in the Atlantic off of the coast of North Carolina.

Fay has max winds of 45 mph and is moving north at 7 mph. Most of the thunderstorms and rain are situated on the east side of the storm. The outer banks of North Carolina could see heavy rain and gusty conditions through Thursday evening.

Fay is expected to move north along the mid-Atlantic Coast over the next few days and could bring strong winds and heavy rainfall. A landfall is possible Friday night or Saturday morning anywhere from the Jersey Shore to Long Island, NY.