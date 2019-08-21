Tropical storm Chantal forms in North Atlantic

Chantal information as of 11 PM CDT 8-20-19
Initial forecast track for Chantal

We now have our third named storm of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Tropical storm Chantal has developed in the North Atlantic as of the 10 PM CDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Chantal is a low-end tropical storm and is forecast to remain that way as it moves eastward across the North Atlantic. As it moves west it will eventually begin to lose it’s tropical characteristics and will become post-tropical by the weekend.

Tropical storm Chantal is not any threat to land and is not a threat to the United States. This is the first named storm since we’ve had in the Atlantic in over a month.

Other than Chantal, the tropics are quiet and are expected to stay that way.

