Tropical Storm Arthur forms in Atlantic, no threat to Gulf Coast

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – What was Tropical Depression One is now Tropical Storm Arthur as of the 10:00 PM update from the National Hurricane Center. This will not impact the Gulf Coast.

Sustained winds are at 40 mph and gradual strengthening is expected. Movement looks to be to the NE generally into the Atlantic, but it may skirt the North Carolina Coast. There is a Tropical Storm Watch for parts of coastal North Carolina with heavy rain and tropical-storm-force winds expected on Monday.

This is a good reminder that hurricane season is upon us and NOW is the time to prepare!

Current stats of Tropical Storm Arthur as of the 10 pm Saturday night update