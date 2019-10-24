Tropical disturbance in Gulf may develop before getting developed by a cold front

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hey there Gulf Coast we are almost to the weekend. It’s going to be another nice fall day, but changes are on the way. You’ll notice more and more clouds as the day goes on, but the rain chance remains low. Highs today will reach the lower and middle 70s.

Past sundown we’ll introduce a slight chance for a few showers, but that rain chance really increases past midnight. It’s also going to be warmer tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

The reason for the increase in moisture is a cold front that will be approaching from our west. Our weather will be unsettled for Friday and Saturday. Highs both days will be in the 70s, but it’s a 70% chance tomorrow and 60% chance Saturday.

There are some questions on what will happen to this front. It will either stall out and will leave our weather somewhat unsettled into Sunday or it will move far enough east to bring us relief Sunday into the new week.

Into next week highs remain seasonable in the 70s, but there will be the chance for isolated showers each day until another cold front clears everything out late next week.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

We continue to track the disturbance near the southern Gulf of Mexico. This has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression as it moves north. If it were to develop it would be short lived as it will get absorbed by the cold front that will be moving across the southeast tomorrow and this weekend. While it’s not a threat, this will add even more moisture to the picture here tomorrow into Saturday. We’ll continue to keep an eye on this disturbance and if there are any changes, we’ll make sure we let you know.