Potential Tropical Cyclone Two forms, Forecasted to reach hurricane strength

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The disturbance in the Gulf has now been deemed potential tropical cyclone Two. Not much has changed overall with the disturbance, but the National Hurricane Center will start issuing watches, warnings and forecast cones on the system. A tropical depression will likely form in the Gulf by the end of the day today or early tomorrow. After that, the system will drift westward in the northern Gulf. The depression will tropical storm later this week as it sits over the warm Gulf waters. The next name on the list is Barry. The latest projections have the system strengthening into a hurricane before landfall along the Texas or Louisiana coastline this weekend.

With the latest forecast updates, impacts to our area have not changed. Our impacts will come in the form of flooding rain, rough surf, high risk of rip currents and a small threat of damaging winds and/or an isolated brief tornado.

Rainfall totals could be anywhere from 5″-7″ near the coast. Rainfall totals will taper farther inland to 3″-4″. These projections are based on widespread totals, and it is possible that a heavy band of rain could bring double this amount to any single spot. A flash flood watch is possible later this week. Prepare for the possibility of flash flooding. A flash flood watch starts tomorrow and lasts through Sunday evening. This means flash flooding is possible.

A high surf advisory, high risk of rip currents and coastal flood watch last from Thursday through Sunday. We could see water levels rise up to three feet, especially during high tide. Waves will also be 5-8 feet. This could cause coastal flooding. A high risk of rip currents means deadly rip currents are likely. The water is not safe. Do not get into the water when red or double red flags are flying.

Friday, parts of the News 5 area are under a marginal risk for severe weather. Some of the stronger thunderstorms could bring damaging wind gusts. As typical with tropical systems in the Gulf, it is also possible for a few isolated weak tornadoes to form on the outer bands of this system.

The wet weather begins today with 70% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. This will hold high temperatures down a few degrees from yesterday and keep heat index values in check. Scattered showers and thunderstorms stay in the forecast all the way through the weekend.