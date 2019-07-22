Tropical Depression Three becomes remnants, area of low pressure could form in Gulf

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) – Per the 11 AM CDT update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression Three has become remnants of the Tropical Depression Three.

The remnants will continue on a north/northwest track over the coming days and bring rain to the east coast of the Carolina’s. The 11 AM update was the last update from the National Hurricane Center on this system since it is dissipating.

As of 1 PM CDT, there is a non-tropical area of low pressure that is expected to develop around mid-week in the northern Gulf of Mexico. Thereafter, it has a low potential to develop tropical or subtropical characteristics through the end of the week. Chance of development is low at 0% within 2 days and 20% within 5 days. As of now, this is not a threat to our area. We will keep you updated.

You can track the tropics with the News 5 free weather app.