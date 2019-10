Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico has upgraded to Tropical Storm Olga. The Hurricane Hunters aircraft observed speeds up to 40 mph.

The National Hurricane Center anticipates Olga only holding Tropical Storm status for the next few hours. The satellite imagery is not holding a tight area of circulation at the core of Tropical Storm Olga. It is expected to merge with the cold front and downgrade into an extratropical system later this evening.