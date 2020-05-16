Tropical Depression One forms in Atlantic, no impact to Gulf Coast

Weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The area we have been watching in the Atlantic has now developed into Tropical Depression One.

This storm will NOT impact the Gulf Coast, but is a great reminder that hurricane season is underway. The NHC has issued a tropical storm watch for portions of the North Carolina Coast with tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rains possible Monday. Dangerous coastal surf conditions are expected from Florida to the mid-Atlantic states during the next few days.

