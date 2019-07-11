Tracking Barry: Hurricane warning issued for Louisiana

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The first Hurricane warning has been issued for the Louisiana Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Barry formed in the northern Gulf of Mexico this morning. The latest projections have the system strengthening into a hurricane before landfall along the Louisiana coastline on Saturday. A hurricane watch, tropical storm watch, and storm surge watch cover the coastline of Louisiana. The Tropical Storm Watch and Storm Surge Watch have been extended eastward into Jackson County, MS.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions, including winds over 39 mph, are possible within two days. A Storm Surge Watch means life-threatening inundation from storm surge is possible within two days. Watches mean those conditions are possible, warnings will be issued if those hazards are likely.

Local impacts for the News 5 area may include flooding rain, rough surf, a high risk of rip currents and a small threat of damaging winds and/or an isolated brief tornado.

Rainfall totals could be anywhere from 5″-7″ near the coast. Rainfall totals will be a little lower farther inland. These rainfall projections are based on widespread totals, and it is possible that a heavy band of rain could bring double this amount to any single spot. Prepare for the possibility of flash flooding. A flash flood watch lasts through Sunday evening. This means flash flooding is possible.

A high surf advisory, high risk of rip currents and coastal flood watch last through Sunday. We could see water levels rise up to three feet, especially during high tide. Waves will also be 5-8 feet. This could cause coastal flooding. This will be a problem in the usual spots, like the causeway and other coastal roads that generally flood with a strong south wind. A high risk of rip currents means deadly rip currents are likely. The water is not safe. Do not get into the water when red or double red flags are flying.

Tomorrow and Saturday parts of the News 5 area have a risk for severe weather. Some of the stronger thunderstorms could bring damaging wind gusts. As typical with tropical systems in the Gulf, it is also possible for a few isolated weak tornadoes to form on the outer bands of this system.

Today we will see 70% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. This will hold high temperatures down into the upper 80s and low 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms stay in the forecast all the way through the weekend.