Low pressure system enters the Gulf, tropical depression will likely form

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We are monitoring an area of low pressure that will move into the Gulf later this week. This area of disturbed weather will likely form into a tropical depression. It is possible that as it sits over the warm Gulf waters, it could become a Tropical Storm. The next name on the list is Barry. The latest projections show the system forming offshore in the Gulf and moving westward towards Louisiana and Texas.

There is still a lot we don’t know about how strong the disturbance will become and where exactly it will go. This is because the low pressure does not have a closed area of circulation Once a depression has formed, we will get a better idea of where exactly it is headed and how strong it will get.

What we do know is that we will likely get a lot of rainfall. Rainfall totals will be higher towards the coast and could reach half a foot. That will likely be our greatest impact from this system along with a high risk for rip currents. As with all tropical systems, based on where the system goes we could have the potential for some weak, brief tornadoes near the coast. As the system forms in the Gulf over the next few days, we will have a better idea of the direct impacts here.

As for our weather tonight, we’ll take a 50% chance for more thunderstorms into the early evening. Later on, it’s a 20% chance with lows in the upper 70s. We’ll have times of heavy rain tomorrow as the chance for thunderstorms will be 70%. Highs will be in the middle 90s.