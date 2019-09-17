Tropical Depression 10 forms in central Atlantic

Tropical depression 10 has formed in the central Atlantic. It is forecast to strengthen and eventually become a hurricane. It will likely be staying north of the Caribbean and most forecast models have it turning north in the Atlantic before reaching the United States. At the moment it doesn’t pose a threat to the United States, but we’ll continue to follow. The next name on the list is Imelda.

Hurricane Humberto continues to strengthen as it continues to move farther away from the US East Coast. It will come close to Bermuda later this week, but isn’t likely to make a landfall. By the weekend it moves into the north Atlantic and will become post-tropical. It’s not a threat.

We continue to track the tropical disturbance Gulf of Mexico just off the coast of Texas. It has a low chance of developing into a storm or depression. Even if it were to develop, it likely won’t be a strong system, but with all the tropical moisture this will be a substantial rainmaker for southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana.

There are no foreseeable tropical threats to our stretch of the Gulf Coast.