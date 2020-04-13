Tree possibly struck down by lightning on Florida St. in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Right off of Airport Blvd. on Florida Street a tree fell onto the road and authorities do believe that it was struck by lightning.

They are trying to access the situation and clean up the area to clear the road.

It is believed that another tree could possibly be falling onto the road and hit a power line.

As of right now, they are really just trying to clear the area and make sure there isn’t any more damage done, but if you are someone who drives in this area make sure you are avoiding Florida Street right off of Airport Blvd.

We are going to continue to update you here on News 5 and make sure you are weather alert throughout the evening.

