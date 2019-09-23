Tracking two tropical storms and a depression

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – There are three tropical cyclones we are tracking, however, there is no foreseeable tropical threats to our stretch of the Gulf.

Let’s start with the newest system. That’s Tropical Depression 13. It just came off the coast of Africa and is forecast to become a hurricane. While it strengthens though, it is forecast to turn in the central Atlantic. This is not a threat to land. TD 13 will likely become Lorenzo.

Jerry is a tropical storm and will move towards Bermuda in the next 48 hours and then will move eastward into the north-central Atlantic.

Karen is also a tropical storm and we are watching this one with the most interest. Karen may weaken some, but will bring heavy rains to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands by tomorrow. It will then continue moving north, but there is a lot of uncertainty in the long-range. Some forecast models continue taking it north harmlessly out to sea, but there are some models that turn it west towards the United States.