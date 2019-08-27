Tracking Tropical Storm Dorian and Tropical Storm Erin

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Good evening everyone, we get one more muggy day before some slight relief. For tonight we’ll keep a 30% chance for showers and rumbles through the night with lows near 75. Tomorrow we’re back to the lower 90s, but with the humidity heat index values may reach to 110°! Stay cool. There will be some rain to cool us off, but the chance won’t be as high compared to today at a 40% chance. By Thursday we see some of that relief. We’ll still get 90s for highs, but thanks to a north breeze, some slightly lower humidity will work in and nights will be comfortable as we end the work-week!

All eyes continue to be on the tropics and more specifically tropical storm Dorian. It is now in the eastern Caribbean and will continue northwest. The forecast has shifted slightly north and is expected to have more of an impact on Puerto Rico by tomorrow afternoon. After this point is when the forecast gets tricky. Dependent on how much land Dorian moves over will determine how much the storm gets disrupted thanks to Puerto Rico’s high terrain. There’s a chance it could fade dependent on how much land it interacts with. If it survives, which is forecast, conditions may become more favorable for development as it moves back into the southwestern Atlantic. There could be additional strengthening, but that’s uncertain at this point. Interests along the east coast of Florida and southeast Georgia need to watch this closely, but there’s still too much uncertainty where it will eventually go and at what strength. At this point, there is NO threat to our area, but it is something we need to monitor closely. If anything changes, we’ll be the first to let you know.