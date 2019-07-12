Tracking tropical storm Barry: Slowly moving towards Louisiana Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Tropical storm Barry has strengthened and is forecast to continue doing so as it drifts westward through tonight. It will then turn northward by tomorrow. Because of the shape of the coastline, it is possible that Barry could make landfall in Louisiana late tonight or tomorrow depending on the exact track. Barry could make landfall as either a tropical storm or hurricane. Regardless, it will bring life-threatening flooding to Louisiana. There up to 2 feet of rainfall is possible. Hurricane warnings and watches cover the Louisiana coastline. There are also storm surge warnings for the Louisiana coastline.

A tropical storm watch and storm surge watch cover Jackson County in Mississippi. Here we could see winds greater than 39 mph and storm surge could reach 2-4 ft.

Our main impact across most of the rest of the News 5 area will be flooding rainfall. Rainfall totals could range from 4-7″ close to the coast with 2-4″ farther inland. A heavy rain band that sits over the same spot could easily drop double this amount of rain leading to flash flooding. A flash flood watch covers much of the area lasting through Sunday evening. Stay aware. Have a plan for flooding. There’s also a chance we get a few breaks in the rain, so continue to keep an eye on the radar.

Isolated weak tornadoes are also possible tonight and tomorrow. This threat will mainly be near the coast and in our western counties. This is a typical threat with tropical systems making landfall. Be sure to have a way to get warnings today and tomorrow.

Winds will start to pick up today as the system inches closer to the coast. Winds could be as strong as 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. This could cause hazardous driving conditions for high profile vehicles. A wind advisory lasts through tomorrow.

A coastal flood advisory covers much of our coastline. With a strong south wind lasting over the next few days, usual spots (like the causeway or coastal roads in southern Mobile and Baldwin counties) that see flooding could become an issue. Water rise could be up to 3 ft, especially during high tide.

A high risk of rip currents remains in place across all area beaches. If double red flags are flying, that means the water is CLOSED.

On and off showers start today and last all the way through the beginning of next week. Use your best judgment. Watch for flooding. NEVER drive over a flooded roadway.

For our weather tonight there will be a 70% chance a tropical downpour finds you with lows in the middle 70s. Tomorrow that chance goes to 90% and you may see multiple rounds of rain. Highs will be in the middle 80s. Continue to be weather aware.