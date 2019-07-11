Tracking Tropical Storm Barry: Continues to show signs of strengthening

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The first Hurricane warning has been issued for the Louisiana Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Barry formed in the northern Gulf of Mexico this morning. The latest projections have the system strengthening into a hurricane before landfall along the Louisiana coastline on Saturday. Hurricane, tropical storm, and storm surge warnings cover a lot of the Louisiana Coast.

The bulk of the direct impacts like surge and wind will mainly be to our west, but we’ll get indirect impacts that still may be significant. Local impacts for the News 5 area may include flooding rain, rough surf, a high risk of rip currents and a small threat of damaging winds and/or an isolated brief tornado.

On the Mississippi Coast, there is a tropical storm watch and a storm surge watch. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions, including winds over 39 mph, are possible within two days. A Storm Surge Watch means life-threatening inundation from storm surge of 2-4 ft. is possible within two days. Watches mean those conditions are possible, warnings will be issued if those hazards are likely.

Rainfall totals could be anywhere from 5″-7″ near the coast. Rainfall totals will be a little lower farther inland. These rainfall projections are based on widespread totals, and it is possible that a heavy band of rain could bring double this amount to any single spot. Prepare for the possibility of flash flooding. A flash flood watch lasts through Sunday evening.

A high surf advisory, high risk of rip currents and coastal flood advisory last through Sunday. We could see water levels three feet above normally dry ground, especially during high tide. Waves will also be 5-8 feet. This could cause additional coastal flooding. This will be a problem in the usual spots, like the causeway and other coastal roads that generally flood with a strong south wind. A high risk of rip currents means deadly rip currents are likely. The water is not safe. Do not get into the water when red or double red flags are flying.

Tomorrow and Saturday parts of the News 5 area have a risk for severe weather. Some of the stronger thunderstorms could bring damaging wind gusts. As typical with tropical systems in the Gulf, it is also possible for a few isolated weak tornadoes to form on the outer bands of this system.

Barry will be influencing our weather into the weekend so continue to be aware as we’ll get rounds of tropical downpours. For tonight the chance of one finding you is 50% with lows in the middle 70s. Tomorrow that rain chance jumps to 80% with highs in the middle 80s.