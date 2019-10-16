Tracking Tropical Disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of disturbed weather offshore of southern Mexico, in the Bay of Campeche. As it begins to develop and enters warmer water, there is a possibility of the storm strengthening into a subtropical or tropical cyclone.

As the system interacts with the frontal boundaries it will encounter higher shear levels, helping to inhibit further development.

Regardless of the systems status, moisture from this tropical wave could bring beneficial rain, strong winds, and rough surf to the Gulf Coast this weekend. The exact track of this system will impact how much rain our region will see.