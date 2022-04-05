MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Severe weather moved through the WKRG News 5 viewing area on Tuesday, April 5, bringing with it tornadic activity and damaging winds. We’re keeping track of damage reports here.

10:50 a.m.: Several trees are down blocking the road on Mt. Zion Road in Grove Hill.

10:26 a.m.: A tree is down on Highway 21 near Beatrice near Monroe Sausage.

10:21 a.m.: Power lines were reported down on Hutto Drive blocking the street in Thomasville.

A tree ripped up from its roots in Coffeeville

A tree cracked by the strong winds in Coffeeville

Trees down on Highway 69 Coffeeville

9:50 AM: The strong winds toppled trees in Coffeeville in the Highway 69 area. Possible power lines down. Fire department crews were working to assess full scope of damage. 15-20 trees are down in one area near Highway 69, no damage to homes and no injuries reported.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.