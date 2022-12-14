MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several people within the WKRG News 5 coverage area are experiencing power outages as severe weather rips through much of the Gulf Coast.
News 5 is keeping a running list of the total number of power outages and total customers affected for the following:
- Alabama Power
- Riviera Utilities
- Baldwin EMC
- Florida Light and Power
- Mississippi Power
You can also find a running list of school closures, shelters open and other closures across South Alabama.
Alabama Power
Number of power outages:
Number of customers affected:
Riviera Utilities
Number of power outages:
Number of customers affected:
Baldwin EMC
Number of power outages:
Number of customers affected:
Florida Light and Power
Number of power outages:
Number of customers affected:
Mississippi Power
Number of power outages:
Number of customers affected:
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.