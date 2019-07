MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Barry made landfall yesterday afternoon near Intracoastal City, LA. Flooding rains continue to fall across parts of Louisiana. Barry will slowly move inland and weaken.

Although Barry made landfall to our west, we felt the impacts in the form of flooding rainfall. Some spots saw 5-7" of rain. This led to flash flood warnings. A flood flash flood watch lasts through this evening. Any additional rainfall we see today could cause flooding. Never drive over a flooded roadway.