Tracking Barry: Still a small risk for flooding and severe weather tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) – Barry has now weakened to a tropical depression as it moves inland. By tomorrow Barry will just a remnant low in Arkansas.

Even though Barry continues to move north we are still feeling its influence. We’ll get more scattered tropical downpours tonight. Since there have been spots that have received around or more than half a foot of rain within the last 48 hours, flooding will continue to be a concern. Continue to be aware of the flood risk if you’re traveling and remember, turn around don’t drown.

Along with downpours tonight there’s a chance for a few strong to possibly severe thunderstorms. Most of our area is included in a marginal risk for severe weather. That’s on the bottom of the severe outlook scale and simply means there’s a small chance. If we were to get a severe storm it would be capable of damaging winds and a brief/weak tornado can’t be ruled out either. By the overnight, the risk of any severe weather will go away.

Tomorrow brings scattered thunderstorms again, but not nearly as many compared to the last 3 days. A little less than half the area at a 40% chance will get weather. For the rest, it’s mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s. Even though the rain will begin to ease tomorrow, the risk for rip currents will remain high. Avoid getting into the water as the Gulf is still angry. It only takes one rogue wave to knock you off your feet and pull you out into the Gulf. By Tuesday the risk for rip currents will begin to ease.

Speaking of Tuesday, that’s when we return to normal weather wise. From Tuesday all the way into the weekend each day brings highs in the 90s, lows near 75, and there will be a handful of afternoon thunderstorms each day.