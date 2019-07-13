Tracking Barry: Barry makes landfall as a hurricane near Intracoastal City, Moving inland as a Tropical Storm

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Barry made landfall near Intracoastal City, LA as a hurricane and is now moving inland in Louisiana as a tropical storm. Barry will continue to move inland slowly bringing the threat of life-threatening flooding to Louisiana. There up to 2 feet of rainfall is possible. Hurricane warnings and watches cover the Louisiana coastline. There are also storm surge warnings for the Louisiana coastline.

A storm surge watch covers Jackson County in Mississippi. There we could see storm surge reach 2-4 ft.

Our main impact across most of the rest of the News 5 area remains flooding rainfall. Rainfall totals could range from 3-5″ west of I-65 with 1-2″ farther east into the Florida Panhandle. A heavy rain band that sits over the same spot could easily drop double this amount of rain leading to flash flooding. A flash flood watch covers much of the area lasting through Sunday evening. Stay aware. Have a plan for flooding.

Isolated weak tornadoes are also possible today. This threat will mainly be near the coast and in our western counties. This is a typical threat with tropical systems making landfall. Be sure to have a way to get warnings. Most tornadoes that happen with land falling systems are brief and weak.

Winds could be as strong as 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph today. Winds will gust higher during and strong thunderstorms. This could cause hazardous driving conditions for high profile vehicles. A wind advisory lasts through this evening.

A coastal flood advisory covers much of our coastline. With a strong south wind lasting over the next few days, usual spots (like the causeway or coastal roads in southern Mobile and Baldwin counties) that see flooding could become an issue. Water rise could be up to 3 ft, especially during high tide.

A high risk of rip currents remains in place across all area beaches. If double red flags are flying, that means the water is CLOSED.

We stay mostly wet through the weekend. Use your best judgment. Watch for flooding. NEVER drive over a flooded roadway.