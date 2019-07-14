Tracking Barry: Flash flood threat continues

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Barry made landfall around 1 PM this afternoon near Intracoastal City in Louisiana as a tropical storm. Before making landfall it briefly became a category 1 hurricane.

Even though the center of Barry is well to our west we have still felt impacts. We had one rain band set up for a lot of areas late last night and lasted through the morning. This brought over half a foot of rain to some locations.

While we have seen a break from the constant rain, there continues to be a threat for flash flooding. The flash flood watch continues through tomorrow. The good news is that we won’t see as much rain from now through tomorrow, but if we see thunderstorms in locations that have already picked up a lot of rain, we may see additional flash flooding. Continue to be aware of your surroundings if traveling and remember, turn around, don’t drown.

If we see more rain bands move in from the south they will also bring a small risk we could see more severe weather in the form of strong winds or brief spin-up tornadoes. By tomorrow the risk for any severe weather will be west of our area.

The coastal flood advisory continues as the onshore flow continues. Flooding of up to 3 ft. at the coast is possible, especially at high tide. Surf will continue to be 5-8 ft. and the high risk for rip currents continues through at least Monday.

Tonight brings times of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The chance of additional rain finding you is 70%. Lows tonight will be in the middle 70s. Tomorrow, we won’t see as much rain compared to today, but thunderstorms are still likely at a 60% chance. This is why the flash flood watch continues through tomorrow.

On Monday our weather will begin to return to normal. We’ll see a bit more rain than a typical summer day, but we’ll see more sunshine and highs in the upper 80s. For the rest of the week, it’s highs in the 90s and a 20-30% chance for daytime thunderstorms.