Tornados in the south, snowy Easter in Minnesota

DAKOTA COUNTY, MN (CBS NEWSPATH)– “I think it is the snow that brought me out here.’ Many would probably assume an April snow storm would be a bad thing. It’s almost like a meditation. For Bill Sutherland, it’s therapeutic, “Just being grateful for my health too to be able to get out here.”

In the last month, many of us are learning to be more appreciative for good health. Just going for a run. Just being out in nature just helps relax, destress a little bit and get some exercise.

Tracks by boots…and paws… all over the snowy trails of Lebanon Hills Regional Park in Eagan. “This is how I like it,” 3 year old Cal of Mendota heights is blazing his own trails in the front yard.

Snow on Easter is always unusual. But usual is kind of what we’re used to right now. Embrace things that are a little bit not expected. It’s kind of the way the world is right now, you have to look for the novel and the interesting and try to do your best with what you got.

Whether it’s sunny and warm or a snow shower the weather is a nice distraction right now. It gives us something new to think about and talk about on the news too.

A good break for us all.

