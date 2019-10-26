Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – All tornado watches have been canceled for the News 5 viewing area.
Scattered showers and storms will continue in an off and on fashion through the night. A strong storm cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will stay warm overnight in the 70s.
Another round of storms will come through Saturday as a cold front marches east. Isolated strong and severe storms will be possible. With highs in the upper 70s. Drier conditions will come Sunday with rain chances dropping into the 10-20% range.
Tornado Watches Canceled, but Isolated Severe Storms are Possible Saturday
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – All tornado watches have been canceled for the News 5 viewing area.