TORNADO WATCH: Severe risk increased for parts of the Gulf Coast through Thursday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for Baldwin (AL), Mobile, (AL), Washington, (AL), Clarke (AL), Monroe (AL), Greene (MS), and George (MS).

The Storm Prediction Center has raised the severe weather risk level for parts of the Gulf Coast. The Florida Panhandle now has an Enhanced Risk (level 3 out of 5) for severe storms through Thursday morning. Most of our Alabama Counties have a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5).

We anticipate a line of showers and storms to develop along the front. This will begin to move into the News 5 viewing area just prior to sunrise. Scattered storms will be like through mid-morning. Some of those storms could produce some high wind gusts. The heavy rain threat will continue through the day Thursday. Some areas could see up to 6 inches of rain though the end of the day Thursday. Temperatures will drop during the day as cooler air moves in. Afternoon temperatures will hover in the 50s.

Good news for the end of the week and weekend. Drier air will move in leading to more sunshine. Temperatures will be a bit cool for Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures will rebound back into the 60s for Saturday and Sunday.