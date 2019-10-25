Tornado watch continues until 9 PM this evening

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – There is a tornado watch in effect for Baldwin, Clarke, Mobile, Washington, Greene, George and Jackson county until 9 PM this evening.

The National Weather Service has been issuing warnings across our viewing area since the early parts of this afternoon. There has been damage reports, power outages and road closures.

Click the link below to view the most recent images from the outbreak.

Make sure to download the WKRG Weather App and stay updated with the National Weather Service watches and warnings. If a tornado warning is issued again we will stay live on air giving you detailed information until the threat passes.