Tornado Watch Cancelled, but Isolated Severe Storms still possible tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The tornado watch for Greene, Washington, and Clarke Counties has been cancelled. The Gulf Coast should remain Weather Aware tonight and Thursday.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect through Thursday afternoon.

Isolated showers and storms are expected to redevelop tonight and into early Thursday morning. Isolated strong and severe storms will be possible, along with a threat of very heavy downpours. Skies will stay cloudy and temperatures will stay warm thanks to a steady south wind. Temperatures will hover in the upper 60s.

We anticipate a line of showers and storms to develop along the front. This will begin to move into the News 5 viewing area just prior to sunrise. Scattered storms will be like through mid-morning. Some of those storms could produce some high wind gusts. The heavy rain threat will continue through the day Thursday. Some areas could see up to 6 inches of rain though the end of the day Thursday. Temperatures will drop during the day as cooler air moves in. Afternoon temperatures will hover in the 50s.

Good news for the end of the week and weekend. Drier air will move in leading to more sunshine. Temperatures will be a bit cool for Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures will rebound back into the 60s for Saturday and Sunday.