Tornado warnings higher locally than anywhere else across U.S., article says

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Clarke County Emergency Management Agency officials are keeping a close watch on the approaching storm system this week. Director Roy Waite says his team monitors these storm systems for severe weather and warnings.

An article published in The Washington Post last week names Yarbo, a small community in Washington County, as the town with the highest number of tornado warnings seen across the country over the last 10 years.

Nearby Clarke County typically sees the same storm systems cross county lines from west to east. Waite tells News 5 their distance from the radar site at Mobile Regional Airport and the county’s elevation make it tough to pinpoint tornados at times. He reminds residents to have a way of receiving warnings as this week’s storm system approaches.

