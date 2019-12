BOGUE CHITTO, Miss. (WKRG) — A Mississippi husband and wife record amazing video of a tornado as it crossed through their pasture in Bogue Chitto, Mississippi around 3:15 Monday afternoon.

Cell phone video captures the moments of when a tornado ripped across a pasture owned by Stan and Sheila Carter.

“It was surreal. That’s the closest I’ve ever been to a tornado. Very thankful we are OK.”

