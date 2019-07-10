Tornado caught on camera in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WWL) The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a tornado warning for Orleans and north-central Jefferson parishes until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

As of 8:29 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over New Orleans, moving southwest at 10 mph. This dangerous storm will be near Metairie and Harvey ara around 8:35 a.m., Marrero around 8:50 a.m., Westwego at 8:55 a.m. and Jefferson, Bridge City and Elmwood around 9 a.m.

Take cover now! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Keep an eye out for flying debris, damage to roofs, windows and vehicles. Tree damage is also likely, according to the National Weather Service.