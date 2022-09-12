THE BIG WEATHER STORY: Lower humidity and refreshing mornings ahead!

Tonight’s Forecast

A few clouds lingering with lower humidity settling in.

Temperature: 65°

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Rain Chance: 0%

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Sunny skies with a few afternoon clouds.

Temperature: 86°

Winds: NE turning S 5-10 mph

Rain Chance: 0%

Tuesday Night’s Forecast (Sept. 14)

Crystal clear skies with light winds

Temperature: 63°

Winds: Light NE

Rain Chance: 0%

Weekend Forecast

Isolated showers, mainly during the afternoon.

Temperature: Lows in the upper 60s with highs in the upper 80s.

Winds: SE 5-10

Rain Chance: 20%

