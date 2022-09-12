THE BIG WEATHER STORY: Lower humidity and refreshing mornings ahead!
Tonight’s Forecast
A few clouds lingering with lower humidity settling in.
Temperature: 65°
Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Rain Chance: 0%
Tomorrow’s Forecast
Sunny skies with a few afternoon clouds.
Temperature: 86°
Winds: NE turning S 5-10 mph
Rain Chance: 0%
Tuesday Night’s Forecast (Sept. 14)
Crystal clear skies with light winds
Temperature: 63°
Winds: Light NE
Rain Chance: 0%
Weekend Forecast
Isolated showers, mainly during the afternoon.
Temperature: Lows in the upper 60s with highs in the upper 80s.
Winds: SE 5-10
Rain Chance: 20%
In the case of a weather event, we will push to the specific weather event story here.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.