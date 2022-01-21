Wintry mix moving through our area this morning, Winter Weather Advisory expanded

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday Gulf Coast!

We start with temps above freezing right at the coast where light rain is falling. Just north of the beaches, temps have fallen below freezing and wintry mix is moving through George, Mobile, Baldwin and Escambia counties this morning. Right now, pavement temperatures may be too warm for ice to form right away, but that could change as we approach sunrise. Use caution on roadways this morning especially on bridges, overpasses, and ramps which will ice first.

The Winter Weather Advisory has been EXPANDED to include George and Jackson counties in MS, Mobile, Baldwin and Escambia counties in AL, and Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa counties (except the immediate coast) in NW FL until noon today. Again, northern counties are not included because the rain is not expected to reach the far north. We are also not expecting it at the immediate coast just because temps will likely stay above freezing.

By 9 am, temps should rise above freezing and the threat for icy roads will end. Once the lingering showers exit our neighborhood after lunch, clouds will stick around with temps only reaching the low-to-mid 40’s this afternoon. Lows tonight will drop to the 20’s north of I-10 and 30’s at the coast.

This weekend, sunshine returns, but it stays COLD. Highs will stick in the 50’s with lows dropping to the 20’s. A HARD FREEZE is possible Saturday night into Sunday, so be sure to protect your 5 P’s – people, plants, pets, pipes and practice fire safety. Temps rebound heading into next week, but we stay below average with sunshine through Monday before rain returns Tuesday.