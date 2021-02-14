Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clarke, Washington and Greene County

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Clarke, Washington and Greene County. There is a possibility of seeing freezing rain in those communities on Monday. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch is possible.

Today we are waking up to temperatures in the low 30s for our inland communities and upper 30s near the coast. This afternoon we will see mostly cloudy skies with only a 10% chance of seeing a stray shower.

The forecast uncertainty grows starting Monday as much cooler air and rain move in. Some of our most northern counties *COULD* see a brief period of wintry mix (sleet/freezing rain), but most of our area will see cold rain. Stay up to date with the forecast as it is fined-tuned! And temperatures fall to the teens and 20s for Fat Tuesday. The unsettled pattern sticks around through the week.