Winter Weather Advisory in effect, Light freezing rain possible tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Light wintry precipitation is possible Thursday night into Friday morning. This could provide some issues for the Friday morning commute.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Jackson and George Counties in Mississippi, Mobile and Baldwin Counties in Alabama, and Escambia County in Florida midnight tonight through noon Friday.

Temperatures will continue to fall through the evening and into the night under cloudy skies and a breezy north wind. Overcast skies will continue as light rain begins moving into the region from the southwest. Most of this light rain will hover near the coast and over the Gulf waters. The area of rain will creep closer to the I-65 corridor after 2 AM. If this happens, that will create a period of light freezing rain or freezing drizzle. Although widespread, crippling ice is not expected, minor glazing could occur over bridges, overpasses, and elevated roadways creating slick spots for the morning drive.

The ice threat will wind down through the middle of the day. Skies will remain cloudy, and temperatures will remain cold. Highs will only reach the lower 40s. Skies will begin clearing out by the evening and into Friday night.

We are set for a cold weekend. Skies will become mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s. A hard freeze will be possible, especially Sunday morning. The long-range forecast continues to look cool with another batch of rain arriving Tuesday.