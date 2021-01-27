Winter temps return to the Gulf Coast tonight and Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After a cloudy and unsettled stretch for the Gulf Coast, drier air and seasonably cool air is making a return.

The cold front that brought rain to the region continues to move east allowing for cooler and drier air to move into the region. Breezy northwest winds will continue through the evening and into the overnight hours. A few clouds will linger through the night, but the trend will be for gradual clearing. Temperatures will drop so break out the jackets. Most of the Gulf Coast will wake up to middle 30s. The wind will make it feel colder. Wind chills will likely fall into the 20s.

Winds will slowly relax through the day Thursday as high pressure builds into the region. Highs will stay below average despite plenty of sunshine. Most of the region will top off in the middle 50s. This cooler trend will continue into Friday with lots of sunshine.

Temperatures will warm up Saturday ahead of the next cold front. Clouds will increase will rain arriving Saturday night and Sunday. Storms are looking unlikely. Temperatures will cool again for next week.