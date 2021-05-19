Windy Wednesday with Some Showers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We keep a slight chance for showers today, but the long-range forecast is looking drier and much warmer.

A plume of tropical moisture will lead to a continued chance for a few spotty showers through today. Like the last couple of days, the rain chance increases the farther west you travel in our area. For those in our Mississippi communities, the rain chance is around 40% while the rain chance in Destin is less than 10%.

Skies will be partly cloudy to partly sunny for those without rain. We start with temperatures in the 70s and end with temperatures in the low to mid-80s for daytime highs. It’s going to be a windy day. At the coast, there’s a wind advisory through this afternoon as we could see frequent wind gusts up to 35 mph. At the beach, there is a high surf advisory and a high rip current risk.



The weather pattern will quiet down for the rest of the week. Lots of sunshine continues with highs in the middle 80s. A strong ridge of high pressure will build into the eastern U.S. through the weekend. Highs will approach the lower 90s by Sunday and early next week.