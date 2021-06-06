Widespread showers, rainy start to your work week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Evening Gulf Coast! The threat of severe weather has come to an end. Still seeing widespread showers throughout our area over the next few hours.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Baldwin and Mobile County until 1 am tomorrow morning. If you encounter a flooded roadway make sure to turn around-don’t drown!

Tonight temperatures will be getting into the upper 60s and then we will be getting a brief break from the rain. Tomorrow there is a 60% chance of rain with the wet weather continuing into this upcoming week.