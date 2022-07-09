MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered storms pushed through the area this evening. They will gradually dissipate into the later evening hours, but more storms are possible heading into early tomorrow morning.

The heat advisory expired at 7pm this evening. Tonight, clouds will stay in the area and temperatures will stay warm into the mid- to upper-70’s. Storms will pick up into the overnight and early morning hours, and then another round of storms will be possible into the afternoon and evening as a front stalls over the area.

High’s tomorrow will be cooler than average into the mid- to upper-80’s. This trend of cooler temperatures will continue into the rest of next week. The pattern will stay unsettled over the next week with rain chances staying between 40 and 60 percent.