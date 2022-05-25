Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday, Gulf Coast!

Most are seeing showers and storms this morning with some strong storms mixed in. The strongest storms are packing a punch with winds at 30-40 mph, heavy rain, thunder and lightning. Flooding also has become an issue in some areas that have seen heavy rain several time these past few days.

Throughout the day, the waves of rain and storms will continue. Expect scattered to widespread rain through most of the day. We also have a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms meaning of the storms that we do see, a few could be severe with damaging winds, hail and a brief tornado all possible. High temps will only reach the mid-80’s thanks to more rain and cloud cover.

We keep the rain chances high through Thursday as the front moves closer and closer to our area. It will finally move through Thursday evening, clearing us out Friday just in time for Memorial Day weekend. High temps will warm to the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows in the 60’s and 70’s.