Widespread showers and isolated storms will fade after sunset

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast!

We are seeing widespread showers and isolated storms this afternoon. Those will fade as the sun sets, but we could see some lingering rain this evening. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-to-upper 70’s for most.

For your Monday, we up the rain chance to around 60% as we are expecting more widespread coverage. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80’s with high humidity.

Starting Tuesday, we go back to our typical summertime 30-40% chance of afternoon storms. Highs will stick right where they should be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. For now, the tropics stay quiet.