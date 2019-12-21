Widespread rain gets heavier overnight and continues through tomorrow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy weekend!

Today was a wet one for most of our area! This rain will get heavier overnight and continue through tomorrow. Keep that umbrella handy if you are heading out before Monday! Lows will dip into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with 15-20 mph winds possible near the coast.

The rain will continue in our neighborhood tomorrow, but will be mostly concentrated in the eastern half of the News 5 area. Rain totals before the weekend is done will range from 1-4 inches with locally higher amounts possible. We won’t warm up too much tomorrow because of the clouds and rain…only in the low-to-mid 50’s. No severe weather or flash flooding is expected from this system, but we could see some heavy rain and gusty winds at times.

The good news is, this system will be out of here by Monday afternoon just in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas! Those two days look great with highs in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s and partly cloudy skies. We deserve it, after all of this rain!