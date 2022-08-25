Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!

We are seeing scattered showers and storms this morning that will only increase in coverage. Temps are in the 70’s with humid conditions.

Through the morning and into the afternoon widespread showers and storms will increase in coverage at 90% chance. Because this additional rain will fall on already wet soil, flooding is the concern. There is a FLOOD WATCH in place for all of the News 5 area until 7 PM this evening. 3-5 additional inches of rain are possible through tonight.

Rain chances go down just a little bit for your Friday as a little drier air works its way in. The chance for showers and storms this weekend goes down to 50%….There will be rain, just less of it. Temps will stay consistent in the 80’s because of the higher rain chance.

In the tropics, we are tracking two tropical waves. One if off the coast of Africa with a low chance for development. The other is approaching the Lesser Antilles also with a low chance for tropical development. We will watch these closely and keep you updated.