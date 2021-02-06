Widespread, chilly showers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning! We are waking up to widespread showers across our region. We had a rainy Friday with another unsettled day ahead.

Widespread sprinkles throughout your day with an 80% chance of seeing showers. Most of the rain will stay light in nature with a few pockets of moderate showers possible. Highs will reach the middle 50s under a cloudy sky. This evening, rain chances will fall to around 10% with drier conditions for your Sunday. Drier air is slated to move in for Sunday with partly sunny skies.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue into next week. There will be chances for showers and storms beginning Tuesday and continuing through the rest of the week.