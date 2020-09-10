Wetter Weather; Very Active Tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today begins mostly quiet and mild. As we heat things up our rain chances will go up as well. Today it’s a 30% chance for daytime pop up thunderstorms. The chance of rain is a little higher east of I-65 and a little lower west of I-65. Highs today will reach the lower 90s and the heat index will hover around 100. By tonight most of the rain fades, but it will be muggy with lows in the low to mid-70s.

Rain chances will continue to rise heading into the weekend and we’ll settle into an unsettled pattern. Friday it’s a 50% chance for wet weather, then it’s up to 60% this weekend. With the higher rain chances, it won’t be 100% rain coverage 100% of the time. There will be rounds of showers and storms and in between there will be sunshine. Expect similar conditions to continue through the middle half of next week.



TROPICS

Paulette, the sixteenth named storm of the 2020, hurricane season, continues to inch west-northwestward through the Central Atlantic. The storm will continue this motion over the next few days. It will likely weaken in the next two days from a hostile environment. We could see re-intensification later on in the forecast. It will approach Bermuda next week, possibly as a hurricane. Further down the road most models then arc Paulette out to sea away from the US. This stays far away from the Gulf.

Tropical Storm Rene is the seventeenth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Season. This is the earlier “R”-Storm on record. Rene is moving west of the Cabo Verde Islands in the Eastern Atlantic. It is forecast to intensify as it moves into an area of warm waters, low wind shear, and high moisture. The forecast calls for the storm to become a hurricane by Thursday with a turn to the northwest and then north eventually. Long-range, Rene will eventually succumb to high wind shear and cooler water.

We are also tracking several other disturbances. One is located west-southwest of Bermuda and has a low chance for development. This will be a rainmaker for the Carolina’s. The second is just south of that area over the Bahamas and has a low chance for development. This will drift into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. This looks like it’s going to aide in high rain chances sticking around for the Gulf Coast through the middle half of next week. The next is still on the African continent and is forecast to move into the Atlantic sometime on Thursday. After it does so, it has a high chance of development within 5 days. Still too early to know where this system will go, but there is plenty of time to watch. The last area we are watching will come off of Africa this weekend where it may develop.