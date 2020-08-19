Wetter Weather Pattern; Close Eye on the Tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – This morning begins with showers and a few storms, especially near the coast as there’s a stalled-out boundary acting as an emphasis for showers and storms.

By midday, clouds will begin building as we heat up. Highs will reach the lower 90s for many locations prior to the rain. Storms that develop will be a bit more scattered for the afternoon and evening hours.

Moisture will rise a touch for Thursday and Friday. We still anticipate storms to come mainly for the afternoon hours. There will just be more of them. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90.

TROPICS: Invest 97L in the eastern Caribbean continues to move west. The chance of development with this system is low for now, but that chance will increase in the next few days as the environment becomes more favorable for development. The system should reach the Western Caribbean Sea by Friday.

Invest 98 L in the Central Atlantic is expected to become a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next 48 hours. The system will continue moving west-northwest and reach the islands of the Lesser Antilles by Friday.