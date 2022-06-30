Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!

Starting out this morning, we are seeing some coastal showers and storms, mainly in our MS counties. Temps are starting in the 70’s for most.

Throughout the day, scattered showers and storms will become more numerous (70% chance) and spread inland. Highs will be cooler thanks to more rain in the mid-to-upper 80’s. Some storms could be strong with lightning, thunder, gusty winds, and heavy rain.

We keep the rain chance around 70% through Friday and 60% Saturday and Sunday as temps remain below average in the mid-to-upper 80’s. As we approach the 4th of July holiday, rain chances will drop back to 40% with highs back in the lower 90’s.

In the tropics, we are still tracking three areas, but none are imminent threats to our stretch of the Gulf Coast. More info: https://bit.ly/3bJBwd6