Wetter, unsettled weekend ahead

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast! I hope you had a great Friday.

Tonight we will see lows a little bit cooler than last night as a cold front moves through our area. Inland communities will stay in the lower 60’s where the coastline will be in the mid-to-upper 60’s. As the cold front moves through, there could be a couple of strong storms with gusty winds especially in our NW counties but those will weaken as the line moves SE. Severe weather is not anticipated but have a way to get warnings just in case!

Tomorrow will be cooler with cold air rushing in behind the front with highs in the mid-to-upper 70’s. We will see lingering showers and a couple rumbles of thunder tomorrow as well, mainly near the coastline as the front sinks south. Rain chances increase tomorrow evening.

Showers and a couple rumbles of thunder will last through the weekend and Monday with slightly cooler temperatures in the 70’s. Past Monday we dry out and warm up.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories