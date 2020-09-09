Wetter Days Down the Road; Tropics Remain Busy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We’re halfway to the weekend! Today’s headlines include a mostly dry day today, wetter days down ahead, and the tropics remain active.

A little bit of dry air leftover in the mid to upper levels will help keep our sky mostly dry today, but a few showers and storms will be possible along the sea-breeze this afternoon. About a fifth of the area finds wet weather today.

Temperatures begin mild and we’ll warm steadily. Highs will top out in the lower 90s which is seasonal for this time of year. Heat index values will be approaching the triple digits in spots.

Deeper moisture will continue to filter in today through the rest of the week. This will lead to an increase in rain coverage. A little less than half the area gets a shower or storm tomorrow. By Friday into next week, we settle into a half-wet half steamy pattern. Daytime highs will be within a stones throw of 90 degrees while each day brings about a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms.

TROPICS:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Paulette and now weakened Tropical Depression Rene.

Paulette, the sixteenth named storm of the 2020, hurricane season, continue to inch west-northwestward through the Central Atlantic. The storm will continue this motion over the next few days. It is expected to intensify, but the long-term outlook shows the storm weakening thanks to increased wind shear. We could see re-intensification later on in the forecast.

Now Tropical Depression Rene becomes the seventeenth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Season. This is the earlier “R”-Storm on record. Rene, currently sitting over the Cabo Verde Islands, weakened this evening but is still forecast to re-intensify as it moves into an area of warm waters, low wind shear and high moisture. The forecast calls for the storm to become a hurricane by Thursday with a turn to the northwest and then north eventually. Long-range, Rene will eventually succumb to high wind shear

Neither Paulette nor Rene will have any impact to the U.S.

We are also tracking two other disturbances. One is located west-southwest of Bermuda and has a low chance for development. The other is still on the African continent and is forecast to move into the Atlantic sometime on Thursday. After it does so, it has a high chance of development within 5 days.